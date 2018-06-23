Tree falls on camper in Ohio killing woman and granddaughter

BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a large tree has fallen on a camper in southwest Ohio, killing a woman and her young granddaughter.
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Patricia Brandenburg and her 2-year-old granddaughter were killed when the tree fell early Friday at a campground in Franklin Township.
Brandenburg's 51-year-old husband, David, and the toddler's twin sister weren't injured. The Sheriff's Office did not provide the sisters' names.
The Sheriff's Office says there was light rain but no reported storms in the area when the tree fell. A local fire chief says recent heavy rains may have uprooted it.
The campground is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Cincinnati.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
