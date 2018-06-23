Illinois-Kentucky ferry may sink under rising costs

CAVE-IN-ROCK, Ill. (AP) - An Ohio River ferry in southeastern Illinois is in danger of shutting down due to a lack of money.
The Cave-In-Rock Ferry transports people between Illinois and Kentucky. But the Southern Illinoisan reports t hat the free service is now in danger of drowning in rising costs.
Kentucky and Illinois typically split the cost of running the ferry. State Rep. Natalie Phelps Finnie says Illinois kicked in an extra $184,000 this year as part of the state's budget. But at least $1 million more is needed to keep the service afloat because of changes in federal regulations.
Phelps Finnie says it's now on Kentucky to start paying more of the costs. Without more money, the ferry could close down by July 1.
Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
