Woman found guilty in toddler's drowning death at day care

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio woman has been found guilty in the death of a toddler who crawled beneath a fence and drowned in a swimming pool at her home day care.
The Morning Journal reports a Lorain County judge found 49-year-old Elizabeth Zenda, of Pittsfield Township in northeast Ohio, guilty of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangering Friday in the October 2016 death of 22-month-old Annie Flynn.
The toddler's 21-month-old cousin also was found in the pool that day. He was revived but still suffers from brain damage.
Authorities say the toddlers got into the pool after crawling through a 7-inch gap beneath a swinging gate.
Zenda testified she did not sit outside with the children while they played but believed her backyard was safe.
Sentencing is July 26.
Information from: The Morning Journal, http://www.morningjournal.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a woman accused of taking two boys from a home in Urbana Saturday morning.Full Story >
The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a woman accused of taking two boys from a home in Urbana Saturday morning.Full Story >
The World Cup games are being aired on FOX19 NOW but your Saturday morning local and national headlines aired live on our website,Full Story >
The World Cup games are being aired on FOX19 NOW but your Saturday morning local and national headlines aired live on our website,Full Story >
Do not get too excited - the heat and humidity will be back and this time it will be hotter and more humid.Full Story >
Do not get too excited - the heat and humidity will be back and this time it will be hotter and more humid.Full Story >
A waitress in Hyde Park said she is fed up and wants more security in the area where she works after she found her car vandalized.Full Story >
A waitress in Hyde Park said she is fed up and wants more security in the area where she works after she found her car vandalized.Full Story >
Eden Park visitors in Mt. Adams have been dealing with an aggressive mother doe near the art museum.Full Story >
Eden Park visitors in Mt. Adams have been dealing with an aggressive mother doe near the art museum.Full Story >