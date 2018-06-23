Woman dies after single vehicle crash in northern Kentucky

Erlanger police say a woman was ejected from her car in a single vehicle crash in Crescent Springs Saturday morning. She was pronounced dead on the scene (WXIX/file)

A woman died in a crash in Crescent Springs Saturday morning.

The Erlanger Police and Traffic Collision Unit responded to the intersection of Bromley-Crescent Springs Road and Edenberry Drive around 9:30 a.m.

Police say it was a single vehicle crash and the female driver was ejected.

The Kenton County Coroner pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Her name is not being released until the next of kin can be notified.

There's no word on what caused the crash or how the crash happened.

