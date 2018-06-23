Reds top prospect Senzel out for season

Reds top prospect Nick Senzel will have season-ending surgery to repair a torn tendon in his right index finger.



Senzel suffered the injury in Friday’s AAA game in Louisville and is scheduled to have surgery on Tuesday.



In 44 games for Louisville, Senzel hit .310 with 23 runs, 12 doubles, 6 home runs and 25 runs batted in. His batting average currently ranks fifth in the International League.



When he debuted with Louisville, Senzel was the first Baseball America Top 10 prospect to appear in a game for the Bats since Aroldis Chapman in 2011.



Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.