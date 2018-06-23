Man faces charges in buggy crash that killed teen, hurt 2

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say an Ohio man who struck an Amish buggy from behind, killing a teenage boy and injuring his father and younger brother, has been jailed and charged with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the crash occurred Friday afternoon on State Route 3 in central Ohio's Knox County. The State Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Earnest Bennett, of Fredericktown failed to stop in time, killing 13-year-old Andy Miller and injuring 5-year-old Leroy Miller and 35-year-old Albert Miller. All three were tossed from the buggy after it was struck.
Albert Miller was taken to a Columbus hospital for serious injuries. Leroy Miller was flown to a children's hospital in Columbus for life-threatening injuries.
It's unclear whether Bennett has an attorney.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Springboro Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered juvenile.Full Story >
The Springboro Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered juvenile.Full Story >
The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a woman accused of taking two boys from a home in Urbana Saturday morning.Full Story >
The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a woman accused of taking two boys from a home in Urbana Saturday morning.Full Story >
A woman died in a crash in Crescent Springs Saturday morning.Full Story >
A woman died in a crash in Crescent Springs Saturday morning.Full Story >
Michelle R. Henry, 37, was being stabbed by Logan A. Williamson, 37, when Fairfield police forced entry into apartment No. 240 at 1578 Gelhot Drive on June 22, according to police.Full Story >
Michelle R. Henry, 37, was being stabbed by Logan A. Williamson, 37, when Fairfield police forced entry into apartment No. 240 at 1578 Gelhot Drive on June 22, according to police.Full Story >
Reds top prospect Nick Senzel will have season-ending surgery to repair a torn tendon in his right index finger.Full Story >
Reds top prospect Nick Senzel will have season-ending surgery to repair a torn tendon in his right index finger.Full Story >