Coroner IDs woman killed in stabbing, man shot by Fairfield police

A Fairfield police officer responding to a 911 call at an apartment complex on June 22 shot and killed a man who was stabbing a woman when he arrived on scene. The woman later died from her injuries. (WXIX)

The Butler County Cornoer's office has identified the man and woman who died Friday in a shooting and stabbing at a Fairfield apartment.

Michelle R. Henry, 37, was being stabbed by Logan A. Williamson, 37, when Fairfield police forced entry into apartment No. 240 at 1578 Gelhot Drive, according to police.

An officer shot Williamson, who died on the scene.

Henry was transported to Mercy Hospital, where she died.

The name of the officer involved in the shooting has not been released.

