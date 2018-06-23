Man wears clown costume to court to fight $10 ticket

The Springboro Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered juvenile.Full Story >
The Springboro Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered juvenile.Full Story >
The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a woman accused of taking two boys from a home in Urbana Saturday morning.Full Story >
The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a woman accused of taking two boys from a home in Urbana Saturday morning.Full Story >
A woman died in a crash in Crescent Springs Saturday morning.Full Story >
A woman died in a crash in Crescent Springs Saturday morning.Full Story >
Michelle R. Henry, 37, was being stabbed by Logan A. Williamson, 37, when Fairfield police forced entry into apartment No. 240 at 1578 Gelhot Drive on June 22, according to police.Full Story >
Michelle R. Henry, 37, was being stabbed by Logan A. Williamson, 37, when Fairfield police forced entry into apartment No. 240 at 1578 Gelhot Drive on June 22, according to police.Full Story >
Reds top prospect Nick Senzel will have season-ending surgery to repair a torn tendon in his right index finger.Full Story >
Reds top prospect Nick Senzel will have season-ending surgery to repair a torn tendon in his right index finger.Full Story >