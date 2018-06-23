Man wears clown costume to court to fight $10 ticket

A county official in Wisconsin was so angered by a "Click It Or Ticket" violation he got for not buckling up all the way, he showed up to his court hearing in a clown suit. (Source: WITI/CNN)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI (WITI/CNN) - Dashcam video from August 2017 shows a Village of Jackson police officer pulling over Washington County board member Mark McCune.

"Morning. The reason I stopped you is because it's Click It or Ticket today and I noticed you didn't have your seatbelt on," the officer could be heard saying.

Mccune was wearing his seatbelt but it wasn't up entirely.

"Did you know you are actually required to wear it all the way up and everything," the officer asked?

"I've had a shoulder issue, sir," McCune explained.

He was given a $10 dollar ticket for a seat belt violation.

"Unfortunately, when we're on the grant, we're not allowed to give warnings for seat belt violations," the officer said.

McCune did not like that. He turned his truck around and left the area.

Almost a year later, board member McCune is still battling the ticket.

According to court records, he pleaded not guilty and hired a Milwaukee attorney. His case went to the Mid-Moraine Municipal Court for trial on June 13.

The judge was not humored by the board member's courtroom attire as heard in the audio recording.

"Client is wearing a clown suit, for a lack of a better term. Full clown regalia, including the clown shoes, make-up, wig hat the whole bit," the judge said.

The judge described the costume as insulting.

"It's insulting to the court. It's insulting to me. it's insulting to the prosecutor. It's insulting to the system in general," the judge continued.

He speculated McCune is wearing the outfit as his way of making a mockery of the court.

"It's worth noting this is a $10 seatbelt ticket. That's the issue here today," he said.

In the end, the judge reassigned the case.

“I can't hear this case in good conscious because of the way I'm fired up right now."

The case will be heard in Menomonee Falls, which is in a neighboring county.

Copyright 2018 WITI via CNN. All rights reserved.