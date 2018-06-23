Firefighters suspended over porn tape leaving department

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Akron officials say one firefighter has resigned and another won't be allowed to return to work after they were suspended without pay for making a sex tape on city property.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports a city document released Friday says provisional fire Lt. Deann Eller resigned and that her partner, Lt. Arthur Dean, will remain on unpaid leave pending final discipline and is not "eligible for continued service" with the department.
An attorney for the couple, who have been in a long relationship, said neither he nor his clients could comment.
Eller and Dean worked at separate fire stations. The station where the sex tape was made hasn't been identified.
They were suspended after fire officials received a tip that videos they had made had been posted online.
Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Springboro Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered juvenile.Full Story >
The Springboro Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered juvenile.Full Story >
The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a woman accused of taking two boys from a home in Urbana Saturday morning.Full Story >
The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a woman accused of taking two boys from a home in Urbana Saturday morning.Full Story >
A woman died in a crash in Crescent Springs Saturday morning.Full Story >
A woman died in a crash in Crescent Springs Saturday morning.Full Story >
Michelle R. Henry, 37, was being stabbed by Logan A. Williamson, 37, when Fairfield police forced entry into apartment No. 240 at 1578 Gelhot Drive on June 22, according to police.Full Story >
Michelle R. Henry, 37, was being stabbed by Logan A. Williamson, 37, when Fairfield police forced entry into apartment No. 240 at 1578 Gelhot Drive on June 22, according to police.Full Story >
Reds top prospect Nick Senzel will have season-ending surgery to repair a torn tendon in his right index finger.Full Story >
Reds top prospect Nick Senzel will have season-ending surgery to repair a torn tendon in his right index finger.Full Story >