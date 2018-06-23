Police searching for missing endangered teen from Springboro

The Springboro Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered juvenile.

Police said Frista Gibbons,15, was last seen on June 22 around 2:30 p.m. leaving her residence on foot.

Police describe her as a Caucasian female, 5’7”, 100 pounds, with short brown hair and hazel eyes.

Frista was last seen wearing a zip-up hoodie light blue in color with a knee length leopard-print skirt and carrying a black backpack.

Police believe she may be with her juvenile boyfriend who resides in Camden, Ohio.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Frista is asked to call the Springboro Police Department at 937-748-0611.

