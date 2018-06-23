Saudi women are now driving as longstanding ban ends

A Middletown bicyclist is dead after being struck by an SUV Saturday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.Full Story >
A Middletown bicyclist is dead after being struck by an SUV Saturday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.Full Story >
The Springboro Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered juvenile.Full Story >
The Springboro Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered juvenile.Full Story >
The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a woman accused of taking two boys from a home in Urbana Saturday morning.Full Story >
The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a woman accused of taking two boys from a home in Urbana Saturday morning.Full Story >
A woman died in a crash in Crescent Springs Saturday morning.Full Story >
A woman died in a crash in Crescent Springs Saturday morning.Full Story >
Michelle R. Henry, 37, was being stabbed by Logan A. Williamson, 37, when Fairfield police forced entry into apartment No. 240 at 1578 Gelhot Drive on June 22, according to police.Full Story >
Michelle R. Henry, 37, was being stabbed by Logan A. Williamson, 37, when Fairfield police forced entry into apartment No. 240 at 1578 Gelhot Drive on June 22, according to police.Full Story >
First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parentsFull Story >
First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parentsFull Story >
A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the childFull Story >
A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the childFull Story >
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysFull Story >
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysFull Story >
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysFull Story >
About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official saysFull Story >
A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecutedFull Story >
A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecutedFull Story >
A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecutedFull Story >
A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecutedFull Story >
A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with childrenFull Story >
A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with childrenFull Story >
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. borderFull Story >
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. borderFull Story >
A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades agoFull Story >
A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades agoFull Story >
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.Full Story >
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.Full Story >