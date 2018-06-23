Middletown bicyclist killed in crash with SUV

A Middletown bicyclist is dead after being struck by an SUV Saturday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A Jeep Cherokee, driven by Sharma Finley, 66, of Middletown, was traveling southbound on Sunset Street approaching the intersection with Fisher Avenue at around 2:20 p.m.

Paul Klein, 66, was riding his bike east on Fisher Avenue, failed to stop at the stop sign, and was struck by Finley, said OSHP.

Middletown Police and EMS arrived on scene and pronounced Klein deceased. Finley was not injured in the crash.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers arrived on scene for the crash investigation and found Klein was wearing protective equipment at the time of the crash.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

