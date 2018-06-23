Woman dubbed 'Permit Patty' after calling police on 8-year-old girl selling water

(RNN) - A phone call to police has put the San Francisco Bay area is back in the news.

Erin Austin said a white woman allegedly called the police on her 8-year-old daughter for selling water without a permit, according to KTVU.

Austin confronted the woman and recorded the interaction on her phone. She later posted the incident to Instagram.

“An 8-year-old selling water in front of her apartment building where she’s lived her whole life is NOT a reason to call the police,” Austin she said in the video’s caption.

So my little cousin was selling water and didn't have a permit so this lady decided to call the cops on an 8 year old. #PermitPatty pic.twitter.com/SiL61pnAgl — Raj ?? (@_ethiopiangold) June 23, 2018

The video shows the woman making a phone call and Austin confronting her.

“This woman doesn’t want to let a little girl sell some water. She called the police on an 8-year-old little girl,” Austin said.

The woman ducked behind a wall when she noticed she was being recorded.

“You can hide all you want. The whole world’s going to see you, boo,” Austin said as she brought the caller back into frame.

The woman stood back up and attempted to justify calling the police.

“Yeah, and illegally selling water without a permit,” the woman said.

Austin responded by pointing out she’s on her property.

Austin’s caption also included the hashtag #PermitPatty. The internet has taken that and run with it, comparing the woman to “BBQ Becky,” who called police on a group of black people barbequing in an Oakland park last month.

Austin made a follow-up post on Instagram later on Saturday. She thanked everyone who showered her and her daughter with support.

She also said the police never showed up and she will be pursuing harassment charges against the woman.

And this is my little cousin just so you guys can see pic.twitter.com/yQEEB8uZ2A — Raj ?? (@_ethiopiangold) June 23, 2018

