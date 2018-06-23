World Refugee Day brings soccer cup to Cincinnati

Teams from 10 countries came together for a cup-style soccer tournament in Cincinnati on June 23 in celebration of World Refugee Day. (WXIX)

The World Cup is on FOX19Now, but an international playing field in Cincinnati saw teams from 10 nations came together for cup-style play Saturday in celebration of World Refugee Day.

Soccer is the voice every country can understand on some level and the organization, Refugee Connect said, it's moving that conversation forward between nations, over a simple game of soccer.

"And soccer happens to be, sort of a, universal language, kind of a global unifier," said Mirsada Kadiric, who is the Board President Of Refugee Connect in Cincinnati.

But she came to the U.S. as a Bosnian refugee, when she was only 16.

Cincinnati is one of the largest cities in the US for refugee resettlement.

"Our logo is all about creating one Greater Cincinnati community,” said Kadiric. “So, we're bringing all the different refugee populations to play in a friendly soccer tournament, and celebrate being from all different parts of the world."

20 teams, with more than 200 refugee athletes, men and women, represented more than 10 countries on the field at Xavier, in this year's World Refugee Day Cup Soccer Tournament.

"It's a day where refugees from all over the world comes together and they enjoy the sport of soccer,” said Nizigiyimana Alex, who has been a part of it, for all 5 years they've held the tournament.

"I'm playing the team of Burundi," he said, and it’s no coincidence, this was happening with the World Cup here on FOX19Now.

"It's like a World Cup II, and except it's just us, the refugees here in the United States, in Cincinnati," said Alex. "It's just a really great time!"

