LIST: Farmers markets in the Tri-State

Here’s a list of farmers markets to visit in the Tri-State:

East Cincinnati

Loveland Farmer Market, 205 Broadway St., Loveland, Ohio, May 8 through Oct. 23, Tuesday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hyde Park Farmers Market, 2700 Erie Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio, Hyde Park Square, May 20 through Oct. 28, Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Mariemont Farmers Market, 6700 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati, Ohio, Mariemont Elementary Parking Lot, Wednesday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Columbia Tusculum Farmers Market, 260 Wilmer Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio, Year-Round, Monday through Friday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. 3 p.m.

Mt. Carmel Farmers Market, 453 Old State Route 74, Mt. Carmel, Ohio, Sports Page Café, July through Oct., Tuesday, 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Milford Farmers Market, 1025 Lila Ave. (Route 50), Milford, Ohio, Milford Shopping Center Parking Lot next to Milford Garden Center Greenhouse, June through October, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Wednesday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Madeira Farmers Market, Corner of Dawson Road and Miami Ave., Madeira, Ohio, May through September, Thursday, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Newtown Farm Market, 3950 Round Bottom Road, Cincinnati, Ohio, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anderson Farmers Market, 7832 Five Mile Road, Cincinnati, Ohio, Anderson Center Station, May 12 through Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to noon

North Cincinnati

Liberty Township Farmers Market, 5850 Princeton Road, Liberty Township, Ohio, Year- round, Thursday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Deerfield Township Farmers Market, 4188 Irwin Simpson Road, Mason, Ohio, Kingswood Park parking lot, May through October, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wyoming Farmers Market, Village Green at the corner of Wyoming Ave. and Oak St., Wyoming, Ohio, May 8 through Oct. 23, Tuesday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Farm Market of College Hill, 6128 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio, College Hill Coffee Company, Call 513- 542-2739 for more info.

Hamilton’s Historic Farmers Market, 101 High St. Hamilton, Ohio, May 21 through Oct. 15, Saturday 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lebanon Ohio Farmers Market, Parking lot at the corner of Main and Sycamore St., Downtown Lebanon, Ohio, May 17 through Oct. 18, Thursday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Blue Ash Farmers Market at Summit Park, 4335 Glendale-Milford Rd. Blue Ash, Ohio, May 16 through Sept. 26, Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Montgomery Farmers Market, 9609 Montgomery Road, Montgomery, Ohio, Montgomery Elementary parking lot, May 5 through October, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

West Chester Farmers Market at MidPointe Library, 9363 Center Point Dr. West Chester, Ohio, April 7 through mid-October, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Village Green Farmers Market, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield, Ohio, Village Green Park, May 30 through Oct. 17, Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

West Cincinnati

Delhi Farmers Market, 5125 Foley Rd. Delhi Hills, Ohio, Every other Saturday starting May 26, 9 a.m. to noon

Northside Farmers Market, 4222 Hamilton Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio, North Presbyterian Church, Year- Round, Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Lettuce Eat Well Farmers Market, 4040 Harrison Ave (Corner of Harrison and Bridgetown) Cheviot Elementary School, May through October, Friday, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Sayler Park Farmers Market, Towne Square Park, Parkland Avenue and Monitor St. Sayler Park, Ohio, May through October, Tuesday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (weather dependent)

Historic Downtown Harrison Farmers Market, Between Walnut Street and State Street, Harrison Recreation Commission, June through October, Thursday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Central Cincinnati

Strauss & Troy Market on the Square, Fifth and Vine St. Cincinnati, Ohio, Fountain Square, April through Oct., Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gabriel’s Place Marketplace, 3618 Reading Road, Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. 2 p.m.

Northern Kentucky

Boone County Farmers Market, 6028 Camp Ernst Road, Burlington, Kentucky, Open daily May through October, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Summer Hours: May 5 through Sept. 5, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Alexandria Farmers Market, 7634 Alexandra Pike, Alexandra, Kentucky, Southern Lanes Sports Center parking lot, May 18 through Oct. 27, Friday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Newport Farmers Market, 709 Monmouth St. Newport, Kentucky, Next to Pepper Pod restaurant, May 19 through Oct. 28, Saturday, 9 a.m. noon

Fort Thomas Farmers Market, 1080 Highland Ave., Parking lot of Living Hope Church next to Ft. Thomas Library, June 6 through Oct. 24, Wednesday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Covington Farmers Market, Corner of Third & Court St. Covington, Kentucky, May 5 through Oct. 27, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

DCCH Farmers Market of Fort Mitchell, 75 Orphanage Road, Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky, May through October, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dixie Farmers Market, 116 Commonwealth Ave. Erlanger, Kentucky, Erlanger Baptist Church parking lot, April 27 through Oct. 26, Thursday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Independence Farmers Market, 5272 Madison Pike, Independence, Kentucky, Independence Courthouse Square, April 28 through Oct. 28, Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Highland Heights, 3504 Alexandria Pike, Senior Citizens Activity Center, May 15 through Oct. 31, Tuesday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Indiana

New Albany Farmers Market, 202 E Market St New Albany, Indiana, May 12 through October, Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., June through August Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Bloomington Community Farmer’s Market, 401 N Morton St. Bloomington, Indiana, Saturday, April through September, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, October through November, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Greenwood Farmer’s Market, 525 N. Madison Ave. Greenwood, Indiana, May through October, Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon.

