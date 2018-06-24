Colerain police looking for missing man with Dementia

Colerain Township police issued a statewide endangered missing adult alert for James Marques, 79, who suffers from Dementia (Ohio Attorney General)

Colerain Township police issued a statewide Missing Adult Alert for a man with Dementia.

The alert was issued Sunday morning for 79-year-old James Marques. His wife told police she has not seen him since he left their home on Haverknoll Drive around 8 p.m. Saturday to go to the store.

Marques was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, and a blue windbreaker jacket. He is described as being 5 feet 10 inches in height, weighing 150 pounds, with gray/brown hair, and hazel eyes.

Police say to be on the lookout for a blue, 2007 Ford Focus with the Ohio license plate number DXZZ4199.

Marques could possibly be in Indiana, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colerain Township police at 513-825-2280.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.