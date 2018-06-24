Warning issued after rattlesnakes found inside pool noodle - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

An Arizona family grabbed two pool noodles that were up against a wall. That's when a big snake popped out of one of them and they found several babies inside. (Source: KNXV/CNN) An Arizona family grabbed two pool noodles that were up against a wall. That's when a big snake popped out of one of them and they found several babies inside. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

BUCKEYE AZ (KNXV/CNN) - Firefighters in Arizona are warning residents after a Buckeye family found several rattlesnakes inside pool noodles.

Including some baby snakes.

According to a report, the family was getting ready to take a dip. They grabbed two noodles that were up against a wall. That's when a big snake popped out of one of them and they found several babies inside.

"It's ungodly hot out and snakes are just looking for somewhere to hide," said Greyson Getty of Rattlesnake Solutions.

Getty's wrangled hundreds of them as a relocator with 'Rattlesnake Solutions.'

He's come across snakes in pool toys before, though never in a noodle.

"They're dehydrated, they haven't had a meal and there's a damp pool noodle in a dry desert if I was a snake and I was dehydrated, I would go to the pool noodle too," said Getty.

He says, snakes like dark areas especially corners.

"Anything that a snake or a rodent or a big can hide under - try to eliminate it. Try to keep everything neat and tidy," said Getty.

If you can, he says, you should keep pool toys up high in the garage or in a closable plastic container.

"The best thing you can do to prevent snakes is prevent snakes. So, prevent their food, prevent their water, and prevent them from even being able to get in," said Getty.

Getty says something else to consider is getting a snake fence for your backyard, especially if you border open desert.

