Planning debate continues over riverfront concert venue

CINCINNATI (AP) - The future of a proposed riverfront concert venue in Cincinnati remains uncertain.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports City Council unanimously voted recently to approve the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra's music venue at The Banks, but officials haven't agreed on a specific site for it.
Banks planner Tom Gabelman has proposed building the venue near the Bengals stadium which would require constructing a parking garage underneath it.
The Bengals lease with Hamilton County gives the team final say on projects at The Banks that draw more than 3,000 people or are higher than two stories. The team has suggested building the venue at a site near the General Electric building.
Mayor John Cranley says the Bengals don't support using the lots closest to the stadium. Cranley says the city's "far from a deal."
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
