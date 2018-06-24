Transgender woman says she was harassed over restroom at restaurant

After washing her hands Clymer says the attendant and manager said it was DC law that a person must only use the restroom that matches with the gender on their identification card. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

WASHINGTON DC (WJLA/CNN) - A transgender woman says she was discriminated against when she went to use the restroom at a Washington DC restaurant.

The woman says she was asked to prove her gender as according to the law.

Charlotte Clymer is a transgender woman and says she and a friend walked to the ladies room around midnight at Cuba Libre restaurant.

That's when a male bathroom attendant stopped only her to ask for her id.

"The attendant asked me to see my ID. He didn't ask anybody else. And when I asked why, they said it’s because I have to have female on my id in order to access the restroom. That's wrong, first of all. And second of all, I’m not going to show my id to use the restroom," said Clymer.

She says that's when she said the man walked in and looked around for her.

She walked outside to look up the law on her cell phone to show the manager.

"Went back inside, went straight to him and asked him to read it. He did and said, that's incorrect and I still don't think you're allowed to use the restroom. I gave him one more chance, I said, I work for the human rights campaign. I need you to make a course correction right now because this is about to get very bad. And you need to understand the way the laws work in DC in regards to the LGBTQ community," said Clymer.

After a back and forth, the manager said he was going to call the cops. She encouraged it, but instead they threw her out. She called police instead who said she was in the right.

Clymer said there has been no apology from the manager.

Cuba Libre released a statement on Twitter that apologized to Clymer.

@cmclymer We are extremely sorry for the incident that occurred at our restaurant last night. Please view our full response below: pic.twitter.com/gfQ2Ne7GhY — Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Washington D.C. (@CubaLibreDC) June 23, 2018

