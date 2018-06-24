Police: Man accused of stabbing dad charged with murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police say an Ohio man was fatally stabbed and his son has been arrested on a murder charge in the death.
Columbus police say 20-year-old Ronald Ray Radford Jr. was arguing with his father, Ronald Ray Radford Sr., when the stabbing occurred. Police say they were called shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday to a home in Columbus and found the elder Radford lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds. Medics pronounced the father dead at the scene.
Police say the son was arrested at a nearby business after fleeing the home where the stabbing occurred. Court and jail records don't indicated whether Radford has an attorney.
Authorities say their investigation is continuing.
