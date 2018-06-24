Coroner IDs stabbing suspect killed by police; woman stabbed

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) - Authorities have identified a man who police say was stabbing a woman in an Ohio home when an officer fatally shot him.
The Butler County Coroner's Office has identified the stabbing suspect shot Friday in Fairfield as 37-year-old Logan A. Williamson. The coroner's office identified the woman, who later died at a hospital in the northern Cincinnati suburb, as 37-year-old Michelle R. Henry.
Fairfield Police Chief Steve Maynard says officers responded Friday to a woman's call for help and found the suspect stabbing Henry. Maynard says officer Bryan Carnes fired multiple rounds to stop him.
Police records show officers were called to the home last year on a domestic violence report and Williamson was arrested for attacking Henry. The records also show Henry accused Williamson of trying to poison her.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A woman is dead and a man is in serious condition after a motorcycle crash in Batavia Township late Saturday night, the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.Full Story >
A woman is dead and a man is in serious condition after a motorcycle crash in Batavia Township late Saturday night, the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.Full Story >
Colerain Township police issued a statewide Missing Adult Alert for a man with Dementia.Full Story >
Colerain Township police issued a statewide Missing Adult Alert for a man with Dementia.Full Story >
Do not get too excited - the heat and humidity will be back and this time it will be hotter and more humid.Full Story >
Do not get too excited - the heat and humidity will be back and this time it will be hotter and more humid.Full Story >
Summer is here and so are all your favorite farmers markets with their fresh fruits, vegetables and more. Here’s a list of farmers markets to visit in the Tri-State.Full Story >
Summer is here and so are all your favorite farmers markets with their fresh fruits, vegetables and more. Here’s a list of farmers markets to visit in the Tri-State.Full Story >
Michelle R. Henry, 37, was being stabbed by Logan A. Williamson, 37, when Fairfield police forced entry into apartment No. 240 at 1578 Gelhot Drive on June 22, according to police.Full Story >
Michelle R. Henry, 37, was being stabbed by Logan A. Williamson, 37, when Fairfield police forced entry into apartment No. 240 at 1578 Gelhot Drive on June 22, according to police.Full Story >