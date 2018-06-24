Emergency crews search for man reported missing in river

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) - Emergency crews have been searching for a man reported missing in the Hocking River in southeast Ohio.
The Athens County Emergency Management Agency reports that the Athens Fire Department was dispatched about 8 p.m. Saturday on a report that a 20-year-old man was in the Hocking River in Athens and was swept downstream. First responders did not find any sign of the man and dispatched rescue boats to search the river.
Other emergency agencies have joined in the operation. Authorities said the man remained missing Sunday as the search continued.
Authorities said they had not identified the man.
