Ohio governor candidate aims to unite GOP with ice cream

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
CEDARVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Republican gubernatorial nominee Mike DeWine's 2018 ice cream social is also intended as a GOP show of force ahead of what could be a highly competitive fall election.
The attorney general opened his historic homestead in rural southwestern Ohio to the usual hundreds of visitors Sunday. Besides homemade pies and locally-made ice cream, this year's event includes appearances by members of the party's statewide ticket.
Absent from the event was U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (reh-NAY'-see), the party's U.S. Senate candidate. His campaign said Renacci couldn't rearrange an appearance sponsored by the Republican National Committee.
Republican GOP Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor also didn't attend. A spokesman said Kasich has never attended. Taylor joined a party-sponsored telephone call Friday where she declined to discuss the governor's race.
Sign up for "Politics in Focus," a weekly newsletter showcasing the AP's best political reporting from around the country leading up to the midterm elections: http://apne.ws/3Gzcraw
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Police responded to the 1900 block of Elm Avenue for a hit-skip call, a dispatcher said.Full Story >
Police responded to the 1900 block of Elm Avenue for a hit-skip call, a dispatcher said.Full Story >
Summer is here and so are all your favorite farmers markets with their fresh fruits, vegetables and more. Here’s a list of farmers markets to visit in the Tri-State.Full Story >
Summer is here and so are all your favorite farmers markets with their fresh fruits, vegetables and more. Here’s a list of farmers markets to visit in the Tri-State.Full Story >
A woman is dead and a man is in serious condition after a motorcycle crash in Batavia Township late Saturday night, the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.Full Story >
A woman is dead and a man is in serious condition after a motorcycle crash in Batavia Township late Saturday night, the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.Full Story >
Colerain Township police issued a statewide Missing Adult Alert for a man with Dementia.Full Story >
Colerain Township police issued a statewide Missing Adult Alert for a man with Dementia.Full Story >
Do not get too excited - the heat and humidity will be back and this time it will be hotter and more humid.Full Story >
Do not get too excited - the heat and humidity will be back and this time it will be hotter and more humid.Full Story >