Police: 7-year-old struck, vehicle fled scene

Norwood police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that fled after striking a child Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Elm Avenue for a hit-skip call, a dispatcher said.

A sergeant says a 7-year-old boy was struck by an unknown vehicle.

The boy had abrasions to his head, torso, arms and legs but was responsive when medics checked on him at the scene. He completed a motor skills test, according to police.

It is unclear what kind of vehicle hit the child or if the child was transported to a hospital.

