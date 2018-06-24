Vote possible on release of Louisville police program review

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - An official says a vote could be taken this week on whether to release a federal investigation into a Kentucky city's handling of a child sex abuse scandal within a police program.
Louisville Metro Council President David James tells The Courier Journal he's trying to organize a special council meeting Wednesday to review the special investigation conducted by former U.S. attorney Kerry Harvey. The investigation focused on sexual abuse allegations in the Louisville Metro Police Department's Youth Explorers program.
James says the council will determine whether to release a redacted copy of the investigation.
Sexual misconduct lawsuits have been filed by six former participants in the program for teens interested in law enforcement, and two former officers have been indicted.
Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office is looking for the man who robbed a Union, Kentucky, Fifth Third Bank and his getaway driver.Full Story >
The Boone County Sheriff's Office is looking for the man who robbed a Union, Kentucky, Fifth Third Bank and his getaway driver.Full Story >
What started as an old book buried in a drawer is now being revealed as an incredible piece of history.Full Story >
What started as an old book buried in a drawer is now being revealed as an incredible piece of history.Full Story >
Police responded to the 1900 block of Elm Avenue for a hit-skip call, a dispatcher said.Full Story >
Police responded to the 1900 block of Elm Avenue for a hit-skip call, a dispatcher said.Full Story >
Summer is here and so are all your favorite farmers markets with their fresh fruits, vegetables and more. Here’s a list of farmers markets to visit in the Tri-State.Full Story >
Summer is here and so are all your favorite farmers markets with their fresh fruits, vegetables and more. Here’s a list of farmers markets to visit in the Tri-State.Full Story >
A woman is dead and a man is in serious condition after a motorcycle crash in Batavia Township late Saturday night, the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.Full Story >
A woman is dead and a man is in serious condition after a motorcycle crash in Batavia Township late Saturday night, the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.Full Story >