Police: Bicyclist fatally struck by vehicle

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) - Police say a man riding a bicycle apparently failed to stop at a stop sign in Ohio and was struck by a vehicle and killed.
Authorities say 66-year-old Paul Klein was struck Saturday afternoon near Sunset Park in the Middletown, roughly 40 miles north of Cincinnati.
Police say the Middletown man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep Cherokee that struck Klein wasn't injured in the crash.
Authorities say Klein was wearing protective equipment at the time. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.
The State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.
