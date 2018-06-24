Deputies: One person dead after being struck by lightning on Siesta Key, FL

Sarasota County Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital where the victim was pronounced dead. (Source: Raycom Image Bank)

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB/RNN) - One person has died from a lightning strike on Sunday, June 24 around 4:15 p.m.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the victim was struck at the 6000 block of Midnight Pass Road on Siesta Key.

Visiting first responders provided immediate assistance to the victim with beach lifeguards also responding.

Sarasota County Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital where the victim was pronounced dead.

Sarasota Sheriff’s detectives are currently conducting an investigation.

Copyright 2018 WWSB via RNN. All rights reserved.