Paint Creek firefighter dies after station accident

A firefighter-EMT with the Paint Creek Joint EMS & Fire District died after an accident at the Rainsboro station Sunday.

The firefighter was working with compressed air cylinders when he was critically injured by one of the cylinders, according to a press release from the department's public information officer Braden Jackman.

A medical helicopter was contacted around 2:16 p.m., and the firefighter was air lifted to Kettering Medical Center.

He later died from his injuries.

"It is with deepest sympathies that we have been informed that our brother has been called home and answered his final alarm and did not survive the injuries inflicted by the accident," Jackman states in the release.

The Highland County Sheriff's Department is investigating

The firefighter's name has not been released.

"Please say a prayer for the members and families of Paint Creek Joint EMS & Fire," Jackman said in the release.

More details are expected to be released as they become available.

