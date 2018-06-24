Body cam video shows KS officer shooting at dog, wounding 9-year-old girl

While her injuries were minor, the video is disturbing and difficult to watch and may not be appropriate for some viewers. (Source: KAKE/CNN)

WICHITA, KS (KAKE/CNN) - Officials in Kansas have released police body cam footage of a shooting incident that left a 9-year-old girl injured.

The shooting happened on Dec. 30 of last year.

Officers in Wichita were responding to a home after a report of a domestic disturbance and a suicidal person.

An attorney for the girl's family says by the time officers arrived, the situation was resolved and the couple was standing outside ready to talk to police.

In a news release after the shooting, Wichita police said officers went inside the home to retrieve a gun. There, Officer Dexter Betts encountered a dog.

He fired at the dog and a bullet fragment hit the girl above her eye. She was treated at the hospital and released that evening.

The dog was not hurt.

Betts was fired from the police department on Jan. 25.

The former officer has pleaded not guilty to a charge of aggravated battery.

His trial is set for Aug. 20.

Copyright 2018 KAKE via CNN. All rights reserved.