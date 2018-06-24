College sports doctors under new scrutiny amid scandals

By COLLIN BINKLEY

The role of sports doctors is under increased scrutiny amid recent allegations of sex abuse.

Ohio State is investigating accusations against a former team physician only months after the trial of Larry Nassar, the Michigan State doctor imprisoned for molesting women and girls.

The fallout has led some physicians to ramp up the use of medical chaperones, or medical staff who monitor exams.

Purdue University says it's crafting a rule requiring the practice, following a similar update at Michigan State last year.

Athletic trainers are also getting new education on how to spot and report abuse.

Some experts say team doctors often have a mix of power and access to athletes that can be ripe for abuse.

Groups that represent team doctors denounce abuse but say the cases are outliers.

