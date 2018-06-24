Kentucky election officials mail address verification cards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky State Board of Elections has mailed address verification cards to about 600,000 registered voters.
The board sent the postcards to people who have not voted or made any changes to their voter registration information in the past four years.
Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes said voters who receive the card are still eligible to vote. Voters don't have to do anything if the postcard contains their correct address. Anyone who gets a card with incorrect information should mark "return to sender" and put it back in the mail.
Grimes said the mailings are to satisfy federal requirements. She promised to fight any effort to suppress votes in Kentucky by unilateral purging of voter rolls.
