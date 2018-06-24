42 cadets graduate from Kentucky State Police Academy - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

42 cadets graduate from Kentucky State Police Academy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police have added to their ranks with the graduation of 42 new troopers from the state police academy.

KSP officials say their addition to the force brings the agency's strength to a total of 874 troopers serving the state.

The new troopers are part of the agency's 96th cadet class. They reported for training this past January in a class that consisted of 75 cadets. Thirty-three resigned during the program.

The training includes more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study in such subjects as constitutional law, juvenile and traffic law, use of force, weapons training, first aid, high speed vehicle pursuit, criminal investigation and computer literacy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Why were protesters lined up outside Lee's Famous Chicken?

    Why were protesters lined up outside Lee's Famous Chicken?

    Sunday, June 24 2018 10:01 PM EDT2018-06-25 02:01:31 GMT
    Protesters line up outside Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken in Hartwell on Sunday after a longtime customer accused the restaurant of unfair treatment. (WXIX)Protesters line up outside Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken in Hartwell on Sunday after a longtime customer accused the restaurant of unfair treatment. (WXIX)
    Protesters line up outside Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken in Hartwell on Sunday after a longtime customer accused the restaurant of unfair treatment. (WXIX)Protesters line up outside Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken in Hartwell on Sunday after a longtime customer accused the restaurant of unfair treatment. (WXIX)
    Protesters were out at the Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken in Hartwell on Sunday afternoon. They are wanting answers as to why a longtime customer wasn’t served first, after being first in line. The customer, Keith Gibson, was also asked to leave the store that day. “I just don't know what happened from 'I'm going to tell you I'm the first in line,' to 'Don't serve him, don't take his money, he can't eat here,'" Gibson said. Gibson said the incident happened...Full Story >
    Protesters were out at the Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken in Hartwell on Sunday afternoon. They are wanting answers as to why a longtime customer wasn’t served first, after being first in line. The customer, Keith Gibson, was also asked to leave the store that day. “I just don't know what happened from 'I'm going to tell you I'm the first in line,' to 'Don't serve him, don't take his money, he can't eat here,'" Gibson said. Gibson said the incident happened...Full Story >

  • Paint Creek firefighter dies after station accident

    Paint Creek firefighter dies after station accident

    Sunday, June 24 2018 9:08 PM EDT2018-06-25 01:08:06 GMT
    Raycom Media/fileRaycom Media/file
    Raycom Media/fileRaycom Media/file

    The firefighter was working with compressed air cylinders when he was critically injured by one of the cylinders, according to a press release.

    Full Story >

    The firefighter was working with compressed air cylinders when he was critically injured by one of the cylinders, according to a press release.

    Full Story >

  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER

    Heat, humidity will grow slowly

    Heat, humidity will grow slowly

    Sunday, June 24 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-06-24 23:26:14 GMT

    Do not get too excited - the heat and humidity will be back and this time it will be hotter and more humid.

    Full Story >

    Do not get too excited - the heat and humidity will be back and this time it will be hotter and more humid.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly