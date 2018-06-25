Woman who uses wheelchair says DC Uber driver refused her service

As the woman is calling for the driver to be fired, Uber issued her a refund and says they are investigating the incident. (Source: Kelley Simoneaux/WJLA/CNN)

WASHINGTON, DC (WJLA/CNN) – A Virginia lawyer and mother is demanding change after she says an Uber driver refused to give her a ride because she uses a wheelchair, despite the company’s non-discrimination policy.

Kelley Simoneaux called an Uber Wednesday night after meeting a friend for dinner at the Ritz-Carlton in Washington, DC, but what happened next left her stunned.

"The sole reason I was not allowed to ride in that Uber was because of my wheelchair," Simoneaux said.

Simoneaux has been living with a spinal cord injury from a car wreck since she was 16 years old. She is paralyzed from the waist down and uses a wheelchair, but she says she refuses to let the chair define her.

"My life doesn't revolve around my wheelchair," Simoneaux said.

Simoneaux works as a lawyer in Washington and often uses public transportation and rideshare services, particularly Uber, to get around.

So, when her car arrived Wednesday, she pulled herself into the front seat, as she’s done countless times before.

But as a hotel employee loaded Simoneaux’s wheelchair into the trunk, the woman says the Uber driver intervened.

"He said, ‘No, no, there's no space for this wheelchair. There's not room in here,'" Simoneaux said.

Simoneaux says when folded up, the wheelchair is about the size of a suitcase.

Angry and embarrassed, she got out of the car, yet Uber still charged her for the ride.

"It's not really about the $6.80. It’s about the fact that I was blatantly discriminated against," Simoneaux said.

Uber’s own non-discrimination policy says this type of behavior is prohibited, and a company spokesperson says a refund has been issued, an investigation is underway and appropriate action "will be taken… to make it right."

Simoneaux says she wants Uber to "terminate their relationship" with that driver. She also hopes to talk to the company about changes to their business culture in order to provide accessibility for all customers.

"I don't want to have to experience it again, and I don't want anyone else to," she said.

