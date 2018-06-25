Suspect arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed officer

MENTOR, Ohio (AP) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed an Ohio officer.
Mentor police say the suspect was taken into custody Sunday evening and has not been charged.
Authorities say the police officer had stopped to assist with a traffic stop in Mentor around 1 a.m. Sunday when the driver struck him and fled the scene. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
City spokesman Ante Logarusic says the officer and suspect's identities will be released at 11 a.m. Monday.
No further information about the crash has been released.
Mentor is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Cleveland.
