Tributes pour in from across Ohio honoring Mentor cop killed by hit-skip driver

A makeshift memorial is growing at the Mentor Police Department for the officer who was killed early Sunday morning during a hit-and-run crash.

The police department is welcoming the public to pay respects to the unidentified fallen officer. A collection of balloons and flowers are surrounding one of the department's cruisers.

Saddened to hear about the death of an officer of the Mentor Police Department. We extend our deep condolences to their family, friends and colleagues. - Ohio Gov. John Kasich

Our hearts go out to the officer’s family, fellow officers and the entire Mentor community. We send our support to the first responders and medical professionals who came to the scene and all those investigating this terrible tragedy. - Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown

Police say a suspect was taken into custody in connection to the fatal incident that occurred on State Route 2 at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday.

The officer was assisting a traffic stop near State Route 306 when he was struck by a late-model Jeep Wrangler, according to Mentor city officials.

Tributes from across the state poured in on social media:

The thoughts and prayers of the entire Mentor school community are with the officer's family and the Mentor Police Department. We enjoy a very close working relationship with MPD and we're shocked and saddened by the news. Our profound condolences. — Mentor High (@MentorHigh) June 24, 2018

Our hearts, thoughts and prayers with our brothers and sisters in blue at @MentorPolice, as they lost an officer early this morning. The officer was struck and killed by a hit and run driver. #Aherorememberedneverdies pic.twitter.com/Rg9QiF78Dd — Ohio Going Blue (@OhioGoingBlue) June 24, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with the @MentorPolice and the greater Cleveland Area law enforcement agencies this afternoon. This is the 3rd Ohio police officer to be killed in the line of duty this year. pic.twitter.com/PXyiqy0lg1 — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (@OHFCSO) June 24, 2018

Lowered the flag in honor of the @MentorPolice officer who gave the ultimate sacrifice this morning. God Bless you, your family, the department, and the entire Blue Family! #BacktheBlue pic.twitter.com/1QL4XpbxSu — Cierra Stanko (@stanko_cierra22) June 24, 2018

The identities of both the suspect and the police officer are expected to be announced during an 11 a.m. press conference Monday.

