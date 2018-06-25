Tributes pour in from across Ohio honoring Mentor cop killed by - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Tributes pour in from across Ohio honoring Mentor cop killed by hit-skip driver

A memorial is growing outside of the Mentor Police Department for the officer who was killed by a hit-skip driver
MENTOR, OH (WOIO) -

A makeshift memorial is growing at the Mentor Police Department for the officer who was killed early Sunday morning during a hit-and-run crash.

The police department is welcoming the public to pay respects to the unidentified fallen officer. A collection of balloons and flowers are surrounding one of the department's cruisers.

Saddened to hear about the death of an officer of the Mentor Police Department. We extend our deep condolences to their family, friends and colleagues.

- Ohio Gov. John Kasich

Our hearts go out to the officer’s family, fellow officers and the entire Mentor community. We send our support to the first responders and medical professionals who came to the scene and all those investigating this terrible tragedy.

- Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown

Police say a suspect was taken into custody in connection to the fatal incident that occurred on State Route 2 at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday.

The officer was assisting a traffic stop near State Route 306 when he was struck by a late-model Jeep Wrangler, according to Mentor city officials.

Tributes from across the state poured in on social media:

The identities of both the suspect and the police officer are expected to be announced during an 11 a.m. press conference Monday.

