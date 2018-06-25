Mayor, husband due in court after drunken fight, arrests

Elmwood Place Mayor Bill Wilson (left) and his husband, village maintenance supervisor Bill Smith (right). Photo: Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office

Elmwood Place's mayor and his husband, who is the village's maintenance supervisor, are set to make their first court appearances Monday following their arrests after what police describe as a drunken fight.

Mayor Bill Wilson and Bill Smith are held without bond at the Hamilton County jail.

Both are scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

They also are charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication, court records show.

Wilson also faces two counts each of obstructing official business and resisting arrest. He twice ran from police, Elmwood Place Police Sgt. Rob McConnell wrote in an affidavit.

Officers responded to the couple's Maple Street house after receiving a report of domestic violence in progress about 8 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from both Elmwood Place and St. Bernard police departments.

The "disturbance started over Mr. Wilson not wanting to leave the PRIDE event in downtown Cincinnati, which resulted in an argument on the way home," McConnell's affidavit states.

The 45th annual Cincinnati Pride Parade drew an estimated 100,000 people Downtown Saturday to watch and participate and also celebrate at a festival afterward at Sawyer Point.

A female witness told police she was with both men drinking in downtown Cincinnati, court records show.

She said Smith wanted to leave and go home, which caused tension between the two men. On the way home, the couple argued "over whom was the drunkest and whom should be driving," the witness told police, according to the affidavit.

When the car came to the intersection of the Interstate 75 off-ramp at Towne Street, the woman said Smith started striking Wilson in the face, McConnell wrote in a court record. She told police that's when she got out of the vehicle and started walking to Elmwood Place.

When she was at the intersection of Township Avenue and Chestnut Street, she said Wilson pulled over and picked her up and the two of them went to Wilson's home, according to the affidavit.

Several minutes later, Smith arrived with keys to the residence and let both Wilson and the woman inside, court records show.

She went into the home and took the dog for a walk "at which time she could hear a screaming and a loud fight coming from the residence," the affidavit states.

Wilson called police: "It was clear from Mr. Wilson's voice that something was very wrong," court records show.

When officers arrived, they said they found Wilson on the front sidewalk with a clear injury to his face, a swollen-shut left eye. Wilson pointed to his husband, Smith, when Smith walked out the front door and instructed police: "arrest him," court records show.

Smith also was clearly injured with a bloody face, elbow and glass all over his back, according to police.

Smith walked down the street with an officer while the sergeant told Wilson to walk up and sit on his front porch, court records show.

But both men began to argue, according to police, who told them to stop.

Wilson complied, but Smith "continued to scream and yell, causing a disturbance in the neighborhood," the affidavit states.

Smith was arrested and placed in the back of a cruiser.

At that point, Sgt. McConnell requested Lt. Bill Ungruhe respond from the neighboring St.Bernard Police Department because both Smith and Wilson worked in Elmwood Place administration, according to the news release.

Upon further investigation, police found "damage all over the residence with glass everywhere," police wrote in court records.

Police concluded both men were intoxicated with eye injuries from punches and "scratches from broken glass that they were rolling in the house foyer," according to the release.

Both Wilson and Smith persisted in drunken disorderly behavior despite being instructed by police multiple times to stop, the news release states.

Wilson continued his drunken and disorderly behavior, according to police, and caused alarm among neighbors, according to police.

He also ran from them into his house, resisted two police supervisors, Lt. Bill Ungruhe and Sgt. McConnell, and then resisted again when Elmwood Place paramedics examined him, according to the release.

"I advised Mr. Wilson he could not go into his residence because the inside of his residence was an active crime scene," Sgt. McConnell wrote in the affidavit. "Mr. Wilson ignored me and attempted to flee into his residence. Mr. Wilson attempted to shut the door on me as I was attempting to grab ahold of Mr. Wilson.

"While attempting to get Mr. Wilson into custody, he actively resisted arrest by pushing me away while trying to pull away. Lt. Ungruhe ran up and assisted me with getting Mr. Wilson into handcuffs," the affidavit states.

"Mr. Wilson was transported and placed in the rear of the St. Bernard (police) cruiser. While in the back of the cruiser, Mr. Wilson continually screamed and yelled and acted in a completely belligerent manner, causing a significant disturbance in the neighborhood."

Both men told police they were physically assaulted by each other, court records show.

"There was evidence in the house of a struggle," the affidavit states. "Mr. Smith had glass on his back that appeared to be the result of being smacked in the back with a picture frame. Mr. Wilson and Mr. Smith both had obvious signs of physical injury.

"The investigation suggests that Mr. Wilson and Mr. Smith are equally responsible for the fight inside their residence in the Village of Elmwood Place, which resulted in injuries to both parties."

