Name released of firefighter killed in Highland Co fire station accident

Paint Joint EMS & Fire District displays the American Flag in Highland County in this photo from 2016. (Picture courtesy Paint Creek Joint EMS & Fire District Facebook page)

The name of a Highland County firefighter who died in an accident at a Paint Creek fire station over the weekend was released early Monday.

"It is our sad duty to report the Line of Duty Death of Fire Fighter Joe Patterson of the Paint Creek Fire District,"

"Fire Fighter Patterson lost his life in a tragic accident" Sunday at the fire house off U.S. 50 about 10 miles east of Hillsboro, fire officials wrote.

"Memorial details will be announced as they are finalized."

Patterson was working with compressed air cylinders when he was critically injured by one of them shortly after 2 p.m., fire officials said.

A medical helicopter flew him to Kettering Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

"Paint Creek is being assisted on scene by members of the Highland County Sheriff’s Department as we continue to investigate this horrible accident," the news release states. "Please say a prayer for the members and families of Paint Creek Joint EMS & Fire."

