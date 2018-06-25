Closing arguments could begin Tuesday when Daniel Greis murder trial resumes

Samantha Malohn, 27, and Rodney Pollitt,, 26, and their three children; Hailieann, 9, Brenden, 8, and Cailie, 6. (Photos: Provided)

Closing arguments might begin as soon as Tuesday when the murder trial resumes for a northern Kentucky driver charged with killing a family of five.

Daniel Greis, 58, faces five counts of wanton murder. He was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when he was driving a vehicle that collided head-on with a car on Staffordsburg Road in Independence on Oct. 26, according to Kenton County prosecutors.

The “black box” in Greis’ car showed he was traveling at 96 mph with the accelerator to the floor, Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders has said.

Staffordsburg Road has a 55 mph speed limit.

The crash killed Samantha Malohn, 27, and Rodney Pollitt Jr., 26, and their three children; Hailieann, 9, Brenden, 8, and Cailie, 6.

Greis was flown by a medical helicopter to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

He is held in lieu of $1 million bond at the Kenton County jail.

There is no court Monday: "None of the judges ever have trials on Mondays," Sanders told FOX19 NOW in a text message this morning.

He said he will cross-examine defense witness Neil Gilreath of Focus Investigations when court resumes Tuesday.

Gilreath played a video simulation for jurors last week that he says re-reacts Greis’ account of the seconds before the accident.

