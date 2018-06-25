Pharmacist allegedly refused to fill AZ woman's prescription for miscarriage drug

Walgreens apologized to the woman but said their pharmacists are allowed to “step away from filling a prescription for which they have a moral objection.” (Source: KPHO/KTVK/CNN)

PEORIA, AZ (KPHO/KTVK/CNN) – Though a doctor told an Arizona mother she was going to have a miscarriage, a Walgreens pharmacist allegedly denied her the medication she needed because of his "ethical beliefs."

Nicole Arteaga was two months pregnant when she says her doctor told her the baby’s development had stopped, and she would ultimately miscarry.

"It's emotional. One day, you think you're having a baby – and slowly finding out over those weeks where I'm praying that maybe today our ultrasound will show something different," Arteaga said.

Her options were to undergo a dilation and curettage procedure or take prescription medication.

Arteaga opted for the medication, but she says when she went to Walgreens Thursday to pick up the prescription misoprostol, the pharmacist wouldn’t fill the order because it was against his beliefs.

"[He] asks me if I'm pregnant, which I say 'yes,' and he tells me, 'I'm not giving you this one. I can't give you this one,'" Arteaga said.

Arteaga says she felt ashamed and humiliated by the situation, especially because it happened in front of her 7-year-old son.

"I get it we all have our beliefs. But what he [the pharmacist] failed to understand is this isn’t the situation I had hoped for, this isn’t something I wanted. This is something I have zero control over," wrote Arteaga in a Facebook post.

Ultimately, Arteaga left in tears – without the medication.

The mother shared her story online, saying she didn’t want any other woman to go through what she went through. She was also concerned whether the same pharmacist could be denying women the right to birth control, the morning after pill or fertility drugs.

After leaving the store, Arteaga received an email notification that her prescription was ready at another location. She was able to pick up the medication from that Walgreens without problems.

However, Arteaga still filed a complaint with the Arizona Board of Pharmacy and contacted the Walgreens store manager and the company's corporate office.

Walgreens said in a statement they apologized to Arteaga for how the situation was handled and are looking into the matter, but they say their pharmacists are allowed to "step away from filling a prescription for which they have a moral objection."

"At the same time, they are also required to refer the prescription to another pharmacist or manager on duty to meet the patient's needs in a timely manner," the statement said.

