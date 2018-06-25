Council to hear update on new Cincinnati District 5 police station

Cincinnati Police District 5 headquarters in Clifton is now closed to the public after concerns over the building and a potential cancer cluster among police and other employees. (FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Edwards Baker)

City Council's Law & Public Safety Committee will get an update Monday on plans for a new Cincinnati Police District 5 headquarters.

Assistant Chief Teresa Theetge is expected to speak at the 9 a.m. meeting along with several city planners, including Katherine Keough-Jurs, director of city planning, and Joel Koopman, deputy director of the city's public services department.

Community meetings were held earlier this year so the public could view and consider locations for the new police station that serves the northwest portion of the city.

District 5 covers Camp Washington, Clifton, Clifton Heights-University Heights-Fairview (CUF), College Hill, Mt. Airy, Northside, Winton Hills and Winton Place. This also includes a large portion of the University of Cincinnati, whose main campus is situated within the boundaries of District 5.

The new headquarters will house a minimum of 130 officers and other employees and allow room for future growth. It also should be designed to improve community engagement, police officials have said.

Late last year, amid a controversy over working conditions at the old District 5 building in Clifton, Councilman Charlie Winburn called for a newly constructed, $17 million headquarters on the 3.85 acre parcel that currently holds College Hill Plaza in College Hill.

Mayor John Cranley and Councilman Kevin Flynn backed it, and Winburn wanted City Council to approve a $7 million motion for the project, but Councilman Chris Seelbach said he needed more time to review it.

The other location being considered is the city's vacant, old permit center site on Central Parkway in Clifton. Former City Manager Harry Black recommended that to Council in early 2017.

The president and executive director of College Hill Urban Redevelopment Corp. wrote a letter to Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney and Police Chief Eliot Isaac that they are surprised the College Hill location did not score as well on the Planning Department's "rubuc," or formula.

"We believe that some of the scoring decisions regarding the College Hill site were inaccurate, which negatively impacted the site's overall score," they wrote. "We wanted to bring these scoring concerns to your attention as you evaluate the sites and make your final recommendations to City Council."

The site should have scored higher for vehicular access, property ownership/ease of acquisition; site development costs and zoning, they wrote.

"When adjusting the scores appropriately, the Hamilton Avenue site rises from a score of 7 to a score of 9, putting it on par with the remaining sites," their letter states.

They also note that the other three possible locations are not located in neighborhood business districts.

"The location on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill would create a government square with the neighboring Fire Engine 51 and would complete the southern end of our business district to compliment the $60 million worth of development happening in the College Hill Business District in the next three years."

FOX19 NOW was the first to tell you about concerns related to working conditions inside District 5 in a series of investigative reports that began in November 2016. The police union president invited our cameras in to shed light on issues after Council overlooked requests for a new headquarters.

FOX19 NOW Investigates Cincinnati Police District 5 headquarters

The old District 5 on Ludlow Avenue closed to the public in October and to employees earlier this year when patrol officers moved into a temporary location in College Hill.

On Jan. 1, the police department entered into a lease agreement with the operators of 13,000 square-feet of office space at the College Hill Plaza.

All District 5 personnel will work there until a permanent new headquarters is constructed.

