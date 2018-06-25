Police: Woman missing after making suicidal threats

Cincinnati police say Yvonne Parker, 33, left her home after making suicidal threats (Cincinnati Police)

Cincinnati police put out a critical missing person alert for a woman they believe may be suicidal.

Police say Yvonne Parker, 33, was last seen leaving her home on Williamsburg Road in Hartwell after making suicidal threats Sunday.

Parker is in good physical condition, police say, they believe she is in her black Honda Accord with the Ohio license plate number MNCHKN3. Police say they aren't sure which direction she may be headed.

Police say Parker is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cincinnati Police Dispatch at 513-765-1212.

