Police: 5 wounded as over 70 shots were fired outside bar

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) - Police say an apparent altercation inside an Ohio bar spilled outside and led to an exchange of gunfire that left five people shot and wounded.
Police say evidence shows more than 70 shots were fired in the confrontation shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday at a bar in Sandusky, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Toledo.
Sandusky police say one wounded person was flown to a hospital. Investigators haven't publicly identified the injured or shared details about their conditions.
Police Chief John Orzech tells the Sandusky Register that officers believe the altercation involved residents of Sandusky and Toledo. Orzech says several firearms were found at the scene.
So far, there has been no word of any charges related to the shooting.
