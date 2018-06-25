Gray Television to buy Raycom Media for $3.6 billion

The trial might be delayed for the suspect in a 34-hour standoff in Liberty Township earlier this year.Full Story >
The trial might be delayed for the suspect in a 34-hour standoff in Liberty Township earlier this year.Full Story >
Mount Healthy Police say they've arrested and charged a rape suspect Monday who's evaded police for nearly a month.Full Story >
Mount Healthy Police say they've arrested and charged a rape suspect Monday who's evaded police for nearly a month.Full Story >
City Council's Law & Public Safety Committee will get an update Monday on plans for a new Cincinnati Police District 5 headquarters.Full Story >
City Council's Law & Public Safety Committee will get an update Monday on plans for a new Cincinnati Police District 5 headquarters.Full Story >
Cincinnati police put out a critical missing person alert for a woman they believe may be suicidal.Full Story >
Cincinnati police put out a critical missing person alert for a woman they believe may be suicidal.Full Story >
Councilwoman Amy Murray is expected to give an update at Monday's Law & Public Safety Committee meeting about the National Number Association Conference in Tennessee.Full Story >
Councilwoman Amy Murray is expected to give an update at Monday's Law & Public Safety Committee meeting about the National Number Association Conference in Tennessee.Full Story >