Authorities: Crews search for man missing in river

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) - A sheriff's office says crews have been searching for a man who went missing while floating down the Licking River on a raft with friends in Ohio.
The Licking County Sheriff's office confirmed a 22-year-old Newark man went missing in the Blackhand Gorge area around 4 p.m. Sunday.
Sheriff's Col. Chad Dennis says witnesses say the man fell off the raft and went under. Dennis says several people tried to help him, but they never saw him resurface. Witnesses said the fast-moving water hampered their attempts to reach the man.
First responders also said the fast moving water prevented divers from entering the water Sunday. Dennis says the Ohio Department of Natural Resources has provided a boat with sonar capabilities to help in the search.
