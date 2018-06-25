Ohio driver connected to deadly police hit and run pleads not guilty

This was the scene at the arraignment on Monday, June, 25. (Source: WOIO)

Tributes pile up on a cruiser at the Mentor Police Department (Source: Facebook)

Mathew Mazany was tragically killed over the weekend in a reported hit-and-run incident. (Source: Mentor Police)

Mentor police say Officer Mathew Mazany, 41, was struck and killed by Brian Anthony, 24, while assisting with a traffic stop Sunday morning on State Route 2 east near State Route 306.

Mazany was taken to TriPoint Medical Center for treatment where he died from his injuries.

Anthony was charged with fleeing the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence.

At his arraignment in Mentor Municipal Court Monday, June 25, Anthony pleaded not guilty.

The former Lake Catholic High School grad is currently being held without bond.

When Anthony entered court on Monday, it remained silent, except for the sobs from family and friends from both families.

In court it was noted on the record that Anthony left the scene and did not report the accident.

He drove to the Mentor Lagoon Marina, where he struck a gate and hid out at a friends boat.

His father told him to turn himself in. Anthony was cuffed with Mazany's handcuffs. He said nothing but not guilty in court.

Cleveland 19 uncovered records in Kent where Anthony was cited for underage consumption in 2012 and criminal trespassing in 2013.

An underage consumption charge was dropped in that case. Additional charges could be filed if anything turns up in the toxicology report.

The Maple Heights native leaves behind a son. His father also served as a police officer with the Maple Heights Police Department.

Patrolman Mathew Mazany's family was in the courtroom, but declined to speak.

