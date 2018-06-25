Trial may be delayed for suspect in 34-hour Liberty Twp standoff

The standoff unfolded over the weekend of Jan. 12-14 at Springs at Liberty Township apartment complex off Hamilton-Mason Road near Ohio 129. (FOX19 NOW/file)

The trial might be delayed for the man accused of holding a small boy hostage and using him as a human shield in a 34-hour standoff as he fired two dozen shots at deputies, taunting them.

Donald Tobias Gazaway, 31, has a new lawyer who has asked the court for more time to review evidence, according to a motion he filed Thursday.

Gazaway's trial was set for July 7 before Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Charles Pater.

Now, Gazaway will go to court at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday along with his new lawyer, Lawrence Hawkins III, to seek a delay.

Gazaway faces decades in prison if convicted on all charges: kidnapping, felonious assault, inducing panic, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and two counts of having weapons while under disability.

He is held at the Butler County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.

Gazaway was found with three guns including an AK-47 and pistol when the SWAT standoff ended at an apartment complex off Hamilton-Mason Road about 6:30 a.m. Jan. 14, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Richard Jones has said Gazaway fired about 25 shots at deputies and the SWAT team while using 10-year-old Sincere Trammell, a fourth grader, as a human shield.

SWAT equipment was hit: an armored vehicle with officers inside and a robot.

No one was hurt.

The sheriff has said his deputies did not return fire for fear of inflaming the situation and Gazaway further, risking the boy's safety even more.

On Monday, he called for no plea deals for Gazaway: "He deserves nothing. He deserves three hots and a cot for the rest of his life.

"This guy shot at the police, used the child as a shield, had no regard for human life and I am not interested in any deal with this guy, none," Jones said. "The prosecutor's office also says there is no deal.

"It's as bad as it gets with this guy. The child will have to live with this the rest of his life. Who knows what kind of effects this will have on him. I am sure it will have some.

"If you look all over the United States, these standoff suspects shoot at the police, they kill police, they kill hostages," said the sheriff, who just had a standoff end earlier this month after the suspect fired at deputies, fatally shot an elderly female hostage and then turned the gun on himself in a failed suicide attempt.

"We were just all fortunate that child wasn't killed or any police officers or any people that were just in the area where he was shooting."

Gazaway has not responded to a written request FOX19 NOW sent to the jail for an interview earlier this year.

We have reached out to his new attorney and will update this story if we hear back.

