Mt. Healthy rape suspect arrested after evading police for month - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Mt. Healthy rape suspect arrested after evading police for month

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Mt. Healthy police announced Adrian Deon Hucherson, Jr., 20, was arrested Monday for a May 20 rape. (Mt. Healthy police) Mt. Healthy police announced Adrian Deon Hucherson, Jr., 20, was arrested Monday for a May 20 rape. (Mt. Healthy police)
MT. HEALTHY, OH (FOX19) -

Mount Healthy Police say they've arrested and charged a rape suspect Monday who's evaded police for nearly a month.

Police arrested Adrian Deon Hucherson, Jr., 20, and charged him with aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and rape. The crimes happened on May 20 at a home in the 7300 block of Forest Avenue.

Two people in the area called police around 8 a.m. after they say a woman ran out of the home screaming and wearing a towel.

MORE: Mt Healthy Police release sketch of rape suspect

Police released a sketch of Hutcherson on May 26 hoping it would lead to information and an arrest.

Police say they identified Hucherson as their suspect after careful crime scene analysis and evidence collection. They say they believe Hucherson was living on the streets in an attempt to avoid arrest.

Hucherson was arrested Monday by Colerain Township police after they say he was found intoxicated and asleep in a car he had broken into on Fernhaven Court.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly