Mt. Healthy rape suspect arrested after evading police for month

Mount Healthy Police say they've arrested and charged a rape suspect Monday who's evaded police for nearly a month.

Police arrested Adrian Deon Hucherson, Jr., 20, and charged him with aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and rape. The crimes happened on May 20 at a home in the 7300 block of Forest Avenue.

Two people in the area called police around 8 a.m. after they say a woman ran out of the home screaming and wearing a towel.

Police released a sketch of Hutcherson on May 26 hoping it would lead to information and an arrest.

Crime Alert- Wanted for Investigation of Rape and Abduction which occurred on May 20, 2018, at 7:53 AM in Mt. Healthy. If you can identify please call Crime Stoppers 513-352-3040 Subject was described as a black male, young late teens, thin build, approximately 6'0" tall. pic.twitter.com/jwkqH9pYFa — Mthealthy Police (@MthealthyP) May 26, 2018

Police say they identified Hucherson as their suspect after careful crime scene analysis and evidence collection. They say they believe Hucherson was living on the streets in an attempt to avoid arrest.

Hucherson was arrested Monday by Colerain Township police after they say he was found intoxicated and asleep in a car he had broken into on Fernhaven Court.

