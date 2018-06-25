Firefighter killed in compressed air cylinder accident

HILLSBORO, Ohio (AP) - Officials say an accident involving a compressed air cylinder has killed a firefighter in southwest Ohio.
The Times-Gazette of Hillsboro reports that firefighter and emergency medical technician Joe Patterson died Sunday afternoon following the accident at Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District in Hillsboro. District spokesman Branden Jackman says Patterson was working with compressed air cylinders when he was critically injured by one of the cylinders.
Jackman says the fire district and the Highland County Sheriff's Department are investigating the accident.
Details for Patterson's memorial services will be announced in the coming week.
Information from: Times-Gazette, http://www.timesgazette.com
