GOP candidate faces extortion charge in text-fueled campaign

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A Republican woman who sought to unseat an Ohio lawmaker by revealing sexual text messages they exchanged is facing criminal charges related to her tactics.
The Dayton Daily News reports 36-year-old nurse Jocelyn Smith, of Fairborn, was indicted June 15 on a third-degree felony count of extortion and a second-degree misdemeanor count of coercion related to her unsuccessful GOP primary campaign against state Rep. Rick Perales (peh-RAH'-lihs), of Beavercreek.
Smith used a 2015 text exchange with Perales, which he acknowledged, in an unusual #MeToo-fueled primary bid .
She launched her campaign with a partial release of the texts, escalated allegations against Perales to include assault, then demanded he resign or see further texts released.
Smith's attorney calls the indictment a witch hunt by the "good-old-boys" network.
Her arraignment is July 6.
