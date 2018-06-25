Police: Son killed, father hurt in OTR double shooting - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police: Son killed, father hurt in OTR double shooting

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Two people were shot near this fire house on McMicken Avenue in Over-the-Rhine Monday morning, Cincinnati police said. (FOX19 NOW/Mike Woeste) Two people were shot near this fire house on McMicken Avenue in Over-the-Rhine Monday morning, Cincinnati police said. (FOX19 NOW/Mike Woeste)
OVER THE RHINE, OH (FOX19) -

A 21-year-old man is dead and his father is hurt in a double shooting in Over-the-Rhine Monday morning, police said.

The shooting is believed to have taken place at Findlay Park during a dispute about 10:30 a.m., said Tiffaney Hardy, police spokeswoman.

The victims ran to the firehouse on McMicken Avenue for help, she said.

The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

His father, 40, was taken to a hospital.

Streets are closed around the area while homicide detectives investigate.

FOX19 NOW is on scene and will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

