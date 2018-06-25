Police: Son killed, father hurt in OTR double shooting

Two people were shot near this fire house on McMicken Avenue in Over-the-Rhine Monday morning, Cincinnati police said. (FOX19 NOW/Mike Woeste)

A 21-year-old man is dead and his father is hurt in a double shooting in Over-the-Rhine Monday morning, police said.

The shooting is believed to have taken place at Findlay Park during a dispute about 10:30 a.m., said Tiffaney Hardy, police spokeswoman.

The victims ran to the firehouse on McMicken Avenue for help, she said.

The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

His father, 40, was taken to a hospital.

Streets are closed around the area while homicide detectives investigate.

Crime scene road closures at the following locations: McMicken from Race to Frintz; Vine from Clifton to Elder; Elder from McMicken to Race; Race from McMicken to Elder — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) June 25, 2018

